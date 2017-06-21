Focal's highly rated Listen headphone cuts the cord

Enlarge Image Focal

You may not have heard of French audio Focal, but audiophiles admire its impressive headphones. Until now its products have all been wired and some, such as the $4,000 Utopia, are very expensive. Now it's venturing into wireless territory with the full-size Focal Listen Wireless and the Wireless Spark, an in-ear model.

We liked the wired version of the Listen. The Listen Wireless looks similar and includes a cable for those times when you want to go wired. It'll cost $299 and is scheduled to ship in mid-July. At the same time, the original Listen will get a price cut from $299 to $249.

The 300g Listen Wireless has a battery life rating of up 20 hours of listening time, a charging time of less than three hours and a reception range of up to 60 feet (15 meters). It's equipped with a dual omnidirectional microphone system running Clear Voice Capture software, which Focal says "improves voice clarity while talking, even in noisy environments." NFC tap-to-pair technology is on board as well for devices that support it.

Enlarge Image Focal

I got an early sample of the Wireless Spark, which carries a list price of $99. It's a good-sounding Bluetooth in-ear headphone, but its design is a little funky. The remote and inline battery are oddly spaced on the cord, with the battery portion resting on the back of your neck.

I thought the new wired Spark sounded great for a $70 in-ear headphone. I look forward to testing the Sphear S ($129), Focal's next-gen version of its Sphear in-ear headphone, which I thought sounded excellent for the money.

All of Focal's new headphones are due to ship by the end of July. I'll let you know how the Listen WIreless stacks up to other premium Bluetooth headphones as soon as I get a review sample. which should be soon.