Not to be confused with rectangular sound bars that sit in front of your TV, squat, boxy sound bases are designed to sit under your TV as a sort of second stand. They've been around since the early 2000s and peaked in popularity about two years ago. But now they're fading fast.

The reason? Many televisions are now designed in a way that makes a "sound base" impractical -- the TVs have feet at the ends rather than in the middle. If you have a TV like that, it simply won't fit on top of a sound base. A sound base only makes sense for use with TVs that have central pedestal stands, especially in areas where space is at a premium -- on top of a dresser for example.

The Fluance AB40 sound base is one of the best we've seen, especially for $250. It's built like a tank and offers great sound in addition to Bluetooth playback. Due to the larger cabinet it's also able to outperform some sound bars in terms of bass response. If you have a TV with a centralized stand and are looking to upgrade your flat-screen's sound, then the Fluance deserves your attention.

Design and features

View full gallery Sarah Tew/CNET

Amazingly the AB40's wood cabinet is sturdy enough to support TVs that weigh up to 150 pounds. That's really heavy, and the weight spec says a lot about its build quality. The cabinet is finished in black ash and measures 3.9 inches high by 26 inches wide and a fairly shallow 14 inches deep. That's way too tall to fit under any splayed-leg TV.

The steel grille at the front protects a pair of silk dome tweeters, and four aluminum midrange/woofer drivers. The drivers are angled in order to deliver a wide soundstage, according to Fluance. The speakers are driven by two Class D 60-watt amplifiers and the company claims the unit is capable of reaching all the way down to 30Hz.

View full gallery Sarah Tew/CNET

Controlling the thing? The unit itself has capacitive controls but in a unique touch (get it?) these are built into the top of the wood cabinet. While they work most of the time, we did find them to be a little finicky and needed a strong, dead-on "push" to activate. Be aware that these are set deep into the cabinet -- about 2 inches in -- which could be an issue if your TV has a very large base. As you can see by the photos, though, a 50-inch LG TV had no issue fitting on top.

View full gallery Sarah Tew/CNET

There's also a well-appointed hand-held clicker, which is easy to use and comes with an attractive faux brushed finish.