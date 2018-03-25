Fitbit's $199 answer to the Apple Watch is mostly great

I wake up to a buzzing on my wrist, in gentle pulses. It's my Fitbit Versa's alarm clock. I'm able to use the silent alarm because I'm wearing my watch to bed. I'm able to wear my watch to bed because Fitbit's new watch lasts several days on a charge. I love that. It's a nice flashback to my days of wearing the Pebble Watch -- the upstart smartwatch pioneer that Fitbit acquired in the closing days of 2016. In fact, the Versa is literally, as a coworker said, like the Apple Watch and Pebble had a little baby.

I wore the Fitbit Versa while paired to an iPhone X during a week I spent in San Francisco, running around all day at meetings, getting tons of messages and doing three workouts. It's been comfortable, low-key and useful. It gets messages from my phone -- iPhone or Android. The Versa is fully water-resistant for swimming, and it's easy to track my steps, heart rate or start a workout. It's pretty great! And so far, when using the Versa -- coming in April for $199, £199 or AU$299 -- I miss absolutely none of the features of the more expensive Fitbit Ionic.

Is the Versa the best Fitbit ever? Maybe, but its battery life so far has been less than I expected: three days, not four. Still, that longevity runs rings around the Apple Watch. And while the Versa lacks Apple Watch's deep hook-ins to your phone -- and onboard GPS and cellular options -- it's far more affordable, too. Ultimately, I love how Fitbit has chopped away all of the Ionic's unnecessary extras, and focused on the basics. If you can embrace its limitations -- and the Apple Watch Series 1 isn't on sale -- the Versa is the best fitness-friendly casual smartwatch in its price range.