$200

The Good The Fitbit Versa has a compact, lightweight design and an improved interface for easier fitness stat readouts. It’s water-resistant to 50 meters, and works with iOS and Android. Many of the apps and watch faces are useful and fun. Multiday battery life beats the Apple Watch.

The Bad Its battery life falls short of other Fitbits. The apps and watch faces aren’t always easy to load. Music transfer to the watch is complicated and limited. The pricier tap-to-pay model is only available outside the US. There's no on-board GPS and the charger is bulky.

The Bottom Line The Fitbit Versa is the best fusion of smartwatch and general fitness tracker under $200, if you can live with its limitations.

Editors' Rating
  • Design 8.0
  • Battery 7.0
  • Performance 7.0
  • Software 8.0
  • Features 8.0
8.0 Overall

Compare
Fitbit&#x20;Versa&#x20;&#x28;rose&#x20;gold&#x2F;peach&#x29;
 Fitbit Versa
Apple&#x20;Watch&#x20;Series&#x20;3&#x20;GPS&#x20;&#x2B;&#x20;Cellular&#x20;&#x28;42mm&#x20;gold&#x20;aluminum&#x20;case,&#x20;pink&#x20;sand&#x20;sport&#x20;band&#x29;
 Apple Watch Series 3
Apple&#x20;Watch&#x20;Series&#x20;3&#x20;GPS&#x20;&#x2B;&#x20;Cellular&#x20;&#x28;42mm&#x20;silver&#x20;aluminum&#x20;case,&#x20;fog&#x20;sport&#x20;band&#x29;
 Apple Watch Series 3
Apple&#x20;Watch&#x20;Series&#x20;3&#x20;GPS&#x20;&#x2B;&#x20;Cellular&#x20;&#x28;38mm&#x20;stainless&#x20;steel&#x20;case,&#x20;milanese&#x20;loop&#x29;
 Apple Watch Series 3
Apple&#x20;Watch&#x20;Series&#x20;3&#x20;GPS&#x20;&#x2B;&#x20;Cellular&#x20;&#x28;42mm&#x20;stainless&#x20;steel&#x20;case,&#x20;soft&#x20;white&#x20;sport&#x20;band&#x29;
 Apple Watch Series 3
Price $200 Walmart $420 Walmart $429 Walmart $699 Apple $649 Apple
Design
8
9
9
9
9
Battery
7
6
6
6
6
Performance
7
8
8
8
8
Software
8
8
8
8
8
Features
8
9
9
9
9

Fitbit's $199 answer to the Apple Watch is mostly great

Scott Stein

I wake up to a buzzing on my wrist, in gentle pulses. It's my Fitbit Versa's alarm clock. I'm able to use the silent alarm because I'm wearing my watch to bed. I'm able to wear my watch to bed because Fitbit's new watch lasts several days on a charge. I love that. It's a nice flashback to my days of wearing the Pebble Watch -- the upstart smartwatch pioneer that Fitbit acquired in the closing days of 2016. In fact, the Versa is literally, as a coworker said, like the Apple Watch and Pebble had a little baby.

I wore the Fitbit Versa while paired to an iPhone X during a week I spent in San Francisco, running around all day at meetings, getting tons of messages and doing three workouts. It's been comfortable, low-key and useful. It gets messages from my phone -- iPhone or Android. The Versa is fully water-resistant for swimming, and it's easy to track my steps, heart rate or start a workout. It's pretty great! And so far, when using the Versa -- coming in April for $199, £199 or AU$299 -- I miss absolutely none of the features of the more expensive Fitbit Ionic.

Is the Versa the best Fitbit ever? Maybe, but its battery life so far has been less than I expected: three days, not four. Still, that longevity runs rings around the Apple Watch. And while the Versa lacks Apple Watch's deep hook-ins to your phone -- and onboard GPS and cellular options -- it's far more affordable, too. Ultimately, I love how Fitbit has chopped away all of the Ionic's unnecessary extras, and focused on the basics. If you can embrace its limitations -- and the Apple Watch Series 1 isn't on sale -- the Versa is the best fitness-friendly casual smartwatch in its price range.

  • MSRP $200
  • Brand Fitbit Inc.
  • Product type Smartwatch
  • Body Material anodized aluminum
  • Size 1.34 inch
  • Protection Waterproof to 50m
