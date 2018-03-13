Fitbit Ace is just for your kids
Fitness trackers for your whole family. Yes, even your kids.
Fitbit never made a fitness tracker for kids before, but it has now. The Fitbit Ace is specifically designed for kids 8 and up, according to the company: It's designed to motivate kids, and also be something that families can use to keep active together. It was announced alongside Fitbit's new lower-priced smartwatch, the Fitbit Versa.
I have two kids, and they both run around a lot and get super sweaty. According to Fitbit's research, however, kids after age 8 tend to become more sedentary. The Ace is basically a repurposed Fitbit Alta (a slim-design general-purpose fitness tracker released in 2016) with new software and goal targets aimed at World Health Organization and Center for Disease Control recommendations on active daily exercise and sleep.
