Fibaro Wall Plug

Filed under Smart Home
$60

The Good This smart plug looks good, works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, and includes a color-coded LED to indicate power consumption levels.

The Bad You'll only have access to the Fibaro app and its power monitoring and control if you own a Fibaro Home Center or Home Center Lite hub.

The Bottom Line If you're already using the Fibaro system, this smart plug makes a good addition. If you aren't, it's a rather expensive standard smart plug.

  • Features 6.0
  • Usability 7.0
  • Design 8.0
  • Performance 7.0
7.0 Overall

The Fibaro Wall Plug sheds light on power consumption

Connected wall plugs are a small, but mighty part of creating a home that feels truly smart. Plugs, outlets and switches are an easy way to add smarts to small appliances and devices without completely replacing them. 

Fibaro's Wall Plug can do just that and monitor power consumption, too. If you have the Fibaro Home Center, it can even shut things off if they use too much power. At $60, the Fibaro Wall Plug is a pricey, considering plugs from Wemo, TP-Link and others costing nearly half as much. Still, it's worth the money if you're already using the Fibaro system, or want a clear visual indicator of how much power your devices use. 

Right out of the box, I liked the design of this plug. It might not be for everyone, but I thought the rounded, simple plug shape was attractive. The style doesn't overthink what a plug should look like, and in most cases, it won't block adjacent outlets, either.

  • MSRP $60
  • Brand Fibaro
  • Smart Home Platform Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Samsung SmartThings
