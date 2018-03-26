The Good Far Cry 5 offers a huge open world to explore as you systematically dismantle a dangerous cult. Satisfying action, a gorgeous setting and exceptional presentation all work together seamlessly.
The Bad The occasional janky moment during a mission can break up the action. Glitches are present, but infrequent.
The Bottom Line Far Cry 5 is an awesome open-world action game, delivering the most fully realized, player-driven entry in the series to date.
Say yes to this mess
For a while I wasn't exactly sure what to expect from Far Cry 5 or whether it was going to substantially differentiate itself from recent entries in the series. I attended a reveal for the game about a year ago in New York, where I was first introduced to its setting and antagonists. Quite honestly it was a bit dramatic. But it certainly set the stage for what, at the time, felt like a unique approach at a Far Cry game -- at least from a narrative point of view.
Far Cry 5 focuses on a religious cult that's taken over of a sizeable chunk of Montana. It's amassed a scary amount of weapons, influence and resources to the point where it's essentially an impenetrable militia. It's the first Far Cry game to take place in the US and it's more eerily reminiscent of domestic tensions than it likely planned on being. Despite the familiar anxieties it reflects, the game's creative director says it was conceived nearly a decade ago.
But after my time with the game at E3 2017 and the months leading up to its release on March 27, I've come to understand that Far Cry 5 isn't a massive detour from the series' legacy, but instead a highly refined, cohesive vision of what makes a prototypical Far Cry game tick. It's also easily one of my favorites in the series.
