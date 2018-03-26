Far Cry 5

Overview Compare Review Specs / Prices Videos / Photos How To Latest News
#1 in Gaming
$60

The Good Far Cry 5 offers a huge open world to explore as you systematically dismantle a dangerous cult. Satisfying action, a gorgeous setting and exceptional presentation all work together seamlessly.

The Bad The occasional janky moment during a mission can break up the action. Glitches are present, but infrequent.

The Bottom Line Far Cry 5 is an awesome open-world action game, delivering the most fully realized, player-driven entry in the series to date.

Compare
Far&#x20;Cry&#x20;5&#x20;-&#x20;Sony&#x20;PlayStation&#x20;4
 Far Cry 5
Sony&#x20;PlayStation&#x20;4
 PlayStation 4
Dragon&#x20;Age&#x3A;&#x20;Inquisition&#x20;&#x28;Xbox&#x20;One&#x29;
 Dragon Age Inquisition (Xbox One)
Darksiders&#x20;II&#x20;&#x28;Wii&#x20;U&#x29;
 Darksiders II (Wii U)
Magic&#x20;Duels&#x20;&#x28;PlayStation&#x20;4&#x29;
 Magic Duels
Price $60 Dell Home $10 Amazon.com $23 Amazon.com
Design
9
Ecosystem
8
Features
8
Performance
8
Value
9

Review

Say yes to this mess

Jeff Bakalar

For a while I wasn't exactly sure what to expect from Far Cry 5 or whether it was going to substantially differentiate itself from recent entries in the series. I attended a reveal for the game about a year ago in New York, where I was first introduced to its setting and antagonists. Quite honestly it was a bit dramatic. But it certainly set the stage for what, at the time, felt like a unique approach at a Far Cry game -- at least from a narrative point of view.

Far Cry 5 focuses on a religious cult that's taken over of a sizeable chunk of Montana. It's amassed a scary amount of weapons, influence and resources to the point where it's essentially an impenetrable militia. It's the first Far Cry game to take place in the US and it's more eerily reminiscent of domestic tensions than it likely planned on being. Despite the familiar anxieties it reflects, the game's creative director says it was conceived nearly a decade ago.

But after my time with the game at E3 2017 and the months leading up to its release on March 27, I've come to understand that Far Cry 5 isn't a massive detour from the series' legacy, but instead a highly refined, cohesive vision of what makes a prototypical Far Cry game tick. It's also easily one of my favorites in the series.

Continue Reading

Specs / Prices

  • Brand Ubisoft Entertainment
  • Subcategory games - action
See Full Specs

Report errors

How To

How to score free PC games from Twitch

How to score free PC games from Twitch

by
Ever buy an original PS3? Sony may owe you $65

Ever buy an original PS3? Sony may owe you $65

by
How to backup and restore your Steam library

How to backup and restore your Steam library

by
9 tips to help you get better at PlayerUnkown's Battlegrounds

9 tips to help you get better at PlayerUnkown's Battlegrounds

by
11 tips to help you get better at Rocket League

11 tips to help you get better at Rocket League

by
9 tips and tricks to get started with the Nintendo Switch

9 tips and tricks to get started with the Nintendo Switch

by
10 tips for your new Xbox One X

10 tips for your new Xbox One X

by
How to play Starcraft II for free

How to play Starcraft II for free

by
Here are all the countries where Pokemon Go is available

Here are all the countries where Pokemon Go is available

by
The best ways to sell or trade in your Wii U or 3DS

The best ways to sell or trade in your Wii U or 3DS

by
5 great party games on your phone for Thanksgiving Day

5 great party games on your phone for Thanksgiving Day

by

Latest News

  • 281days ago

    Just admit it, we love game sequels

    The video game industry hasn't run out of ideas or gotten lazy. It’s just following the money, because we’re still buying those sequels.

  • 5years ago

    Sony announces line-up of PlayStation 4 games

    Sony has announced a line-up of 33 games that will be available for the PlayStation 4 before the end of the year.

  • 11years ago

    Report: Video games' reach bigger than thought

    Along with game sales figures, advertisers should consider impact of social game play, used game sales, rentals, game sharing.

  • 12years ago

    Let the games begin at GDC

    More than 12,000 game professionals to meet in San Jose, Calif., this week for annual conference.

  • 14years ago

    It's all a game for Bush vs. Kerry

    The presidential race is being played out in several new video and online games.