Eve V is like the Microsoft Surface Pro, but better

Announced last year on Indiegogo, the Eve V from Finnish company Eve Tech will soon be shipping in a few weeks, but in limited batches.

That hasn't stopped the company from showing off its Microsoft Surface clone at Microsoft's booth here at Computex in Tapei, which is pretty surprising all things considered.

The Eve V boasts better connectivity and specs, thanks to crowd input. To put it another way, this convertible tablet laptop was designed by a committee and it surprisingly doesn't suck.

Take for example, the screen. Instead of choosing a mediocre screen that would let you draw better with the stylus, the company got feedback that users would prefer the best display and would settle for an average stylus. The result is a brighter 12.3-inch display compared with the Surface Pro, but a pen that's not as good as Microsoft's.

Other suggested improvements include a slightly thicker chassis for a bigger battery, as well as a built-in amplifier for its 3.5 mm audio port. However, the best tweak to the Surface Pro design has got to be the addition of USB Type-C ports, something Microsoft has deliberately left out on its tablets.

Aloysius Low/CNET

The Eve V features two -- one's a Thunderbolt 3 and the other is USB 3.0, and has space for two USB 3.0 ports as well. A microSD card reader is hidden under the stand.

I was pretty impressed with the hinges, it feels stiff enough to let the Eve V stand without collapsing, yet still loose enough you won't have to exert too much force.

The Eve V has a starting price of $799 (£625, AU$1,075), and there's also an LTE version in the works that will be launching in the future. The top-end version will cost a whopping $2,699 (£2,110, AU$3,635), in case you're wondering.

Quick specs

Intel Core i7

16GB RAM, 512GB onboard storage

12.3-inch with a resolution of 2,736 x 1,824 pixels

Quad speakers

48 Whr battery life

$799 (£625, AU$1,075)

