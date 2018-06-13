Smart plugs turn ordinary objects into automated members of your smart home. The Eufy Smart Plug Mini does that and more. Aside from letting you turn whatever's plugged into it on and off from your phone, Eufy's plug comes with scheduling and power-monitoring options, and it works with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa to let you control it using voice commands. The space-saving design won't obstruct adjacent outlets, and at $21, it's about as affordable as good smart plugs get. I'd recommend anyone looking for a Google- or Alexa-friendly smart plug give the Eufy Smart Plug Mini a try.

Chris Monroe/CNET

Setting up the Eufy Smart Plug Mini works like with most other smart plugs. Connect the plug to a standard 120V wall outlet, download the EufyHome companion app, then register and link the plug to your Wi-Fi through the app. Step-by-step instructions make this process simple. Even if you've never used a smart plug before it shouldn't take more than 10 or 15 minutes to get everything up and running.

Linking Eufy to your Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa account is just a matter of adding the Alexa skill or signing in to your EufyHome account through the Google Home ($99.00 at Walmart) app. You can rename your smart plug or give it a nickname like "living-room lamp" for more conversational voice interactions. When I tested, voice commands for Google and Alexa worked well to turn the lamp on or off and check its status. Eufy doesn't work with Apple HomeKit, though, so if you're looking for a smart plug that works with Siri, you'd be better off with the iDevices Switch or the iHome ISP8 SmartPlug.