No 4K, no problem

Epson is the biggest projector-maker around, and the plus-size Home Cinema 4000 is one of its most impressive home theater projectors for the money. Yes, lacks the 4K resolution of newer competitors in the same price range like the Optoma UHD60 and the BenQ HT2550, but it still outperforms them in many ways, particularly with HDR content.

After comparing the three, however, I like the Optoma a bit better, as long as you don't feed it high dynamic range TV shows, movies and games. It has superior punch and contrast to the Epson with all kinds of content, and some people (with good eyesight who sit close enough and pay attention to certainly highly detailed scenes) will appreciate its slightly sharper image with 4K material. The icing on the cake is that it costs $200 less than the Epson.

The HC4000 is no slouch, however, and if you want a solid performer with HDR, as well as perks like a power lens and superior response time for gaming, it's an excellent choice.