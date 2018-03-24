Epson Home Cinema 4000

$2,000

The Good The Epson HC4000 has excellent overall image quality, with very good contrast and black levels for the price, as well as accurate color. Its HDR picture and video processing are better than the competition's, and its deep feature set includes a power lens.

The Bad The 4K enhancement feature doesn't do much, and with 4K sources its image is slightly softer than competing 4K projectors -- which cost a bit less. Contrast isn't as strong as the Optoma UHD60.

The Bottom Line Despite lacking 4K resolution the Epson HC4000 delivers a very impressive image for the price.

Editors' Rating
  • Design 8.0
  • Features 10.0
  • Performance 8.0
  • Value 6.0
7.7 Overall

Review

No 4K, no problem

David Katzmaier

Epson is the biggest projector-maker around, and the plus-size Home Cinema 4000 is one of its most impressive home theater projectors for the money. Yes, lacks the 4K resolution of newer competitors in the same price range like the Optoma UHD60 and the BenQ HT2550, but it still outperforms them in many ways, particularly with HDR content.

After comparing the three, however, I like the Optoma a bit better, as long as you don't feed it high dynamic range TV shows, movies and games. It has superior punch and contrast to the Epson with all kinds of content, and some people (with good eyesight who sit close enough and pay attention to certainly highly detailed scenes) will appreciate its slightly sharper image with 4K material. The icing on the cake is that it costs $200 less than the Epson.

The HC4000 is no slouch, however, and if you want a solid performer with HDR, as well as perks like a power lens and superior response time for gaming, it's an excellent choice.

Specs / Prices

  • Brand Epson
  • Compatibility Mac, PC
  • Color Category white
