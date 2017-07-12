A lot of people love using Amazon's voice assistant, Alexa, to play music, get the weather and control stuff like lights and thermostats. And many want to use "her" to easily control the TV, too.

If that's what you're looking for with the Element EL4KAMZ17 series, the first so-called Amazon Fire TV Edition television, I have some good news and some bad news. The good news is that the TV's built-in Alexa feature can accept your voice commands for any standard Alexa task, as well as TV-specific stuff like finding shows to watch, switching inputs and changing channels on antenna broadcasts. Alexa's soothing voice pipes right back through the TV's speakers.

The bad news is that you'll need to press a button on the remote get her to listen. Just saying "Alexa, play the latest episode of Transparent" into thin air doesn't work.

Owners of an Alexa speaker like the Amazon Echo or Echo Dot, however, might be able to do just that soon. Amazon is currently in the midst of adding the ability to control Fire TV devices via one of those speakers. If that ability makes it to the Element TV, we'll test it.

In other ways, this TV works just like the Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote, which costs $40. You could add that device to any TV and get basically the same functionality, minus 4K streaming. And if you want built-in 4K streaming and don't place a premium on TV voice control, I think TCL's Roku's TVs are a better bet

The EL4KAMZ17 series makes sense for people who prefer Amazon's Fire TV system and its Alexa voice control to Roku TV, or who really want to get the Element's superior antenna functionality. Otherwise, get a Roku TV or, if you prize image quality in an inexpensive TV, a Vizio E series.

Amazon Fire TV Edition TVs Brand Model Size Price Element EL4KAMZ4317 43-inch $450 Element EL4KAMZ5017 50-inch $550 Element EL4KAMZ5517 55-inch $650 Element EL4KAMZ6517 65-inch $900

Alexa, where did I put the remote?

In the home, the groundbreaking thing about speakers like the Amazon Echo or Google Home is their always-on, always-listening functionality. Since the Element TV lacks the far-field mics found on those speakers, it requires you to talk into the remote, which feels nothing like using an Echo.

Remotes with microphones are nothing new; just ask Apple TV with its Siri remote, your late-model Roku, Samsung or LG TV, or an Amazon Fire TV box or stick. Just like the latter, the Element TVs let you control lights, thermostats and other smart home gadgets, answer questions about the weather and local restaurants, call an Uber, or play music. You can also use voice to search for TV shows and movies, launch apps, fast-forward and pause in compatible apps and even switch inputs. About the only thing the TV can't do with voice commands is turn on.

I tried all of that and it worked fine, but for many tasks like Pause and input switching, it's often easier to just mash the button. The clicker was in my hand anyway.

I kept wishing I could do stuff hands-free, voice-only using the Dot I had in the same room. Amazon's promised integration of Fire TV and Echo/Dot could grant my wish soon, but I really think Element and Amazon missed a big opportunity by not building far-field mics into the TV itself to make it a "real" Alexa device.

Alexa's main competitor, Google Home, currently works with Google's Chromecast and TVs from Vizio and Sony. Home/Chromecast owners can speak into thin air to find and play Netflix and YouTube videos, turn on and off the TV, and and soon perform other on-screen functions, like displaying a calendar on the big screen.

It's also worth mentioning that some third-party Alexa skills, like the one from Harmony, let you control any TV or other compatible AV device, including Roku, using an Echo/Dot and a Harmony Hub, for example.

Amazon TV vs. Roku TV: Roku still wins

In my reviews of streaming devices I've always favored Roku over Amazon, and I like Roku's approach to TVs better than Amazon's too. The basic reasons are the same:

Roku's home page is fully customizable and feels "app neutral;" it doesn't push one content provider over any other.



Amazon's home page pushes Amazon content, with prominent promotions of Amazon shows and numerous rows you can't customize that are devoted to Amazon.



Roku's search results put providers (including Amazon) on an equal footing and prioritize pricing.



Amazon's search results favor Amazon and exclude competing pay-per-view stores like Vudu, Google Play Movies and TV, and Fandango Now.



Roku's top-level My Feeds section grabs content from multiple partners (including Amazon), and you can disable its sponsored top-level stores and News section.



The top-level Your Videos, TV Shows and Movies sections of Amazon's page lead to Amazon content only and don't allow any customization.



Yes, the Fire TV interface is getting more agnostic, surfacing rows from providers like Netflix and HBO and allowing third parties into the top home page promotion area, but overall it's still very Amazon-heavy.

Amazon's first Fire-powered TV apes Roku TV in other important ways, however, and that's a good thing. First and foremost is the Fire TV system's access to thousands of apps and near-constant updates, a big improvement over traditional Smart TV systems from LG and Samsung.

Like Roku TVs, the Element's inputs for connected devices are put on the same easy-to-use menu as apps, the remote is super simple with just a few buttons and no number keys (although it did feel cheaper than the standard Fire TV Stick clicker) and the menus are cake to navigate. There's also ample help, especially for Alexa, and response times were quick with no delays on my fast Wi-Fi network.

Unlike Roku, Amazon does offer parental controls, but in my book they're too restrictive. You'll have to input a code to adjust even the most basic functions, like the Display and Sounds menu. I ended up turning it off, which is a shame since I'd prefer to leave on the code requirement for purchases.

Awesome for antenna users

Beyond voice, the other area where the Element beats a Roku TV handily is with TV received via an over-the-air antenna -- a staple for some users who cut the cable TV cord.