Sorry, but your old dishwasher stinks at drying dishes. At least that's what Electrolux would have you believe. According to the appliance maker, the $1,099 Electrolux Solaro 2.0 Dishwasher dries kitchenware the right way instead of the wrong way around.

Unlike ordinary dishwashers which blow air around wet items in a closed system, the Solaro 2.0 is designed to push moist air outside of its drum when drying. The benefit of this approach claims Electrolux is a machine with superior dish drying performance.

Enlarge Image Tyler Lizenby/CNET

Indeed the company makes the boast that the Solaro can power through a full wash/dry cycle in just 30 minutes. Of course Electrolux does qualify this statement, and says the appliance achieved the result when cleaning only enough dishware for six place settings.

Expect the Electrolux Solaro 2.0 to hit stores in April 2017.

Other features