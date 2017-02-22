You'd probably pass up the $2,500 Electrolux EI30EF45QS slide-in electric range if you saw it in a store. It's a good-looking, stainless-steel appliance, but it doesn't stand out much from similar stoves. Its features -- smooth cooktop, convection fans, warming drawer -- are no longer unique among ranges at that price point. And speaking of cost, $2,500 might be the only thing you need to know to give this Electrolux a hard pass.

Don't let your first impressions fool you, though. Behind those seemingly run-of-the-mill specs, Electrolux has created an impressive range that outshines its competitors. The EI30EF45QS will cut your cooking tasks short thanks to quick cook times, and its oven excels at baking foods evenly.

The EI30EF45QS has relatively few shortcomings -- the oven cavity is small, and it's easy to accidentally press a button on the control panel if you lean against the appliance. I still recommend the EI30EF45QS for folks who are looking for a range with a professional-inspired exterior with a high-quality, consistent cooking chops.

Appearance and features

The EI30EF45QS's design and features are similar to what we've seen with other similarly priced stoves, such as the $2,600 Kenmore 41313 and $3,100 Samsung NE58K9850WG electric ranges. It's a stainless steel, slide-in model, which means the burner knobs and control panel are located in the front, and there's no back panel on the oven (the better to show off your backsplash). I accidentally pressed buttons on the control panel if I reached across the cooktop to get something from a back burner or turn on an overhead light. (I think a control panel that was tilted more would solve that problem.) There are four burners on the flat cooktop, one of which can be adapted to heat pans of different sizes, and a warming zone you can use to keep cooked food hot.

Enlarge Image Chris Monroe/CNET

The oven is small, with only 4.6 cubic feet of space (most of the other ovens we've tested are between 5 and 6 cubic feet), but it will hold full-size baking sheets and roasting pans. I blame the warming drawer beneath the oven cavity for taking up baking space, but the drawer is a good addition if you need to keep a pan of food warm for a while.

The oven also has two convection fans built into the back wall. When you use a convection mode, the fans circulate the hot air inside the oven so there is more even heat distribution for more consistent cooking, especially when you bake food on more than one oven rack or roast a piece of meat.

Performance

The EI30EF45QS performed well in our cook tests. It baked food evenly and quickly, two features you want in an oven. First, let's take a look at how long it took a 112-ounce pot of water to reach a boil compared with other ranges: