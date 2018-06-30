Electrolux's EFLS627UTT washing machine cleans fabric fantastically well. Sadly, the $1,349 Electrolux 627 series dryer, its counterpart, doesn't offer performance to match. While this dryer shares the same eye-catching looks, it's slow and underpowered, unfortunate drawbacks for a dryer in this price range.

The EFME627UTT packs plenty of special cycles and steam modes. For many of you, that and its excellent linemate might be enough to justify taking the plunge. However, if all you need is a standalone dryer, pass this machine up for a faster model. Depending on your budget, both the big $1,800 LG DLEX 9000 and $1,299 Kenmore 69133 fit that bill nicely.

Lovely to look at

Available in gray or white exteriors, the EFME627UTT is one spiffy-looking appliance. Like its predecessor the EFME617S Perfect Steam, the dryer has a big control knob that doubles as a display. Circular and framed by chrome trim, the knob's flat face is midnight black. Large white numbers along with smaller text here contrast the dark backdrop. The display glows brightly and it's easy to read, even from a distance.

Enlarge Image Tyler Lizenby/CNET

To the left of the dial are labels for numerous cycle options with their own LED indicator. It has nine different cycle modes in all, each tailored to dry a wide range of fabric and clothing types. You can tackle everything from heavy comforters and blankets to towels, activewear and delicates. Internal sensors measure moisture levels inside the drum and calculate cycle length in real time. You also have the option to run cycles according to preset times.

The machine also comes with steam modes for refreshing and dewrinkling laundry items. Other settings you can tweak include cycle temperature and your desired dryness level. You can choose high sanitizing heat, or air-dry with just cool air. Likewise you can set it to run until the fabric is bone-dry, or purposely leave your clothes damp.

Enlarge Image Tyler Lizenby/CNET

My only minor complaint with the EFME627UTT's controls are its tiny LED indicators. Their text labels aren't illuminated, only the LEDs themselves. That makes it hard to see and operate the dryer's controls in the dark. There's no dedicated key for a drum light, either. The light activates when you open the door, though.

The dryer door feels solid enough. You can also slam it shut if you like. That's not possible with some appliances I've reviewed. Case in point are the LG DLEX 5000 and DLEX 9000 dryers. Both machines have doors that rebound from their latches when you swing them closed with any force.