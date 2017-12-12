Electrolux's $899 EFLW417SIW straddles the line between a budget and a luxury front-load washer. You won't find dozens of cleaning cycles, a related app or other extras. But it's an attractive appliance with a dark gray touchscreen panel and a unique round digital display. It tied the pricier Electrolux EFLS617S in stain removal, too, making it one of the best-performing washing machines we've ever tested. Definitely consider the EFLW417SIW if you're in the market for an affordable, stackable midrange washing machine.

Up close with the EFLW417SIW

Electrolux clearly put thought into the design of its EFLW417SIW. Instead of sticking to the same tired template, Electrolux opted for a seamless, touchscreen-style control panel. A circular digital display sits in the middle where you can easily see how much time is left on a cleaning cycle. But if you're used to the tactile feel of buttons, you might not like using this washer. Selecting a cycle or a particular setting is more of a tap than a press, similar to using a cellphone.

See how the EFLW417SIW's basic specs compare to Maytag's MVWB765FW, Samsung's WA52M7750AW and Kenmore's 26132:

Comparing washing machines

Electrolux EFLW417SIW Maytag MVWB765FW Samsung WA52M7750AW Kenmore 26132 Price $899 $899 $899 $830 Color finish White White White White Capacity 4.3 cubic feet 4.7 cubic feet 5.2 cubic feet 4.8 cubic feet # of cycles 7 11 13 11 Energy consumption 55 kWh/year 356 kWh/year 180 kWh/year 169 kWh/year Dimensions (width, height, depth) 27 x 38 x 31.5 inches 27.5 x 42 x 27 inches 27 x 46 x 29.3 inches 27.5 x 37 x 27.9 inches App No No Samsung SmartCare No

Electrolux's EFLW417SIW has a smaller cleaning capacity than the other three models in its price range. It also has noticeably fewer cleaning cycles. If you regularly use the "colors" cycle or want to set a favorite custom cycle, you'll be disappointed with the minimal EFLW417SIW. Still, it has all of the basics, including normal and delicates, and even a heavy duty and a 20-minute fast wash cycle. You can also schedule a cleaning cycle via the delay start setting -- anywhere from 30 minutes to 12 hours.