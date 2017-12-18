Electrolux's $879 EFLW317TIW is a surprisingly simple front-load washing machine considering its midrange price. It has just five cleaning cycles and only three adjustments each for water temperature, soil level and spin speed. That's significantly less than competing washers, most of which have a least 11 cycles and four temp, soil and spin settings. Given its limited features, I'd expect the EFLW317TIW to be more affordable, but you can find it on sale pretty easily. And, bonus: This washer did a very good job removing stains, scoring almost as well as the $899 Electrolux EFLW417SIW.

You won't be disappointed with the EFLW317TIW if you want a simple washer with above-average cleaning performance, but you might as well spend the extra 20 bucks and get the better-performing EFLW417SIW.

A simple washer

The Electrolux EFLW317TIW is a nice-looking washer. You get the same circular digital screen and touchscreen-style controls as the EFLW417SIW. The controls don't have the tactile feel of buttons, which might take some getting used to, but they are responsive. Both the 300- and the 400-series models have white color finishes, but I prefer the EFLW417SIW's dark gray display panel over the EFLW317TIW's light gray version.

Look below to see how the Electrolux EFLW317TIW compares to Maytag's MVWB765FW, Samsung's WA52M7750AW and Kenmore's 26132:

Comparing washing machines

Electrolux EFLW317TIW Maytag MVWB765FW Samsung WA52M7750AW Kenmore 26132 Price $879 $899 $899 $830 Color finish White White White White Capacity 4.3 cubic feet 4.7 cubic feet 5.2 cubic feet 4.8 cubic feet # of cycles 5 11 13 11 Energy consumption 55 kWh/year 356 kWh/year 180 kWh/year 169 kWh/year Dimensions (width, height, depth) 27 x 38 x 31.5 inches 27.5 x 42 x 27 inches 27 x 46 x 29.3 inches 27.5 x 37 x 27.9 inches App No No Samsung SmartCare No

All of the EFLW317TIW's main competitors have 11 cleaning cycles and 4.7-cubic-foot capacities at minimum. In contrast, this Electrolux washer has just five cycles and a smaller 4.3-cubic-foot capacity. It also doesn't have a related app or any other integrated smarts. Again, if you're looking for a lot of settings and options, the EFLW317TIW isn't for you.