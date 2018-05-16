Electrolux's Editors' Choice award-winning $1,349 EFLS627UTT is my number one pick if you're looking for a front-load washing machine.

It does an exceptional job at removing stains, the best of any washer we've tested. It also retains all of the stuff I liked about Electrolux's last-gen 600-series front-loader, the EFLS617SIW. It has an attractive overall design, largely due to a display layout that makes use of the entire panel. I particularly like that the control knob doubles as a digital screen, telling you how much time is left on a cycle.

The EFLS627UTT has a slightly smaller capacity than some of its competitors and fewer cleaning cycles. It doesn't come with any smart home connectivity features, either. But this Electrolux washer more than makes up for it with its top-notch performance, ease-of-use and detergent pod dispenser -- something I haven't seen before.

It's a pricey machine, for sure, but it's well worth it.

Note: At $1,349, you're paying a premium for the EFLS627UTT's dark gray finish, but you can get the exact same appliance in white for $1,199 (model number EFLS627UIW).

How does the EFLS627UTT stack up?

Check out the chart below, comparing the EFLS627UTT to Electrolux's own EFLS617SIW and the Samsung WF45M5500AZ:

Comparing washing machines

Electrolux EFLS627UTT Electrolux EFLS617SIW Samsung WF45M5500AZ Price $1,349 $1,099 $999 Color finish Titanium; (white for $1,199) White; (titanium for $1,199) Azure blue and platinum; (white for $899) Capacity 4.4 cubic feet 4.4 cubic feet 4.5 cubic feet # of cycles 9 9 10 Energy consumption 85 kWh/year 85 kWh/year 105 kWh/year Dimensions (width, height, depth) 27 x 38 x 31.5 inches 27 x 38 x 31.5 inches 27 x 38.7 x 33.8 inches App No No No

The EFLS627UTT is nearly identical to the last-generation EFLS617SIW when it comes to basic specs. It shares the same 4.4-cubic-foot capacity, cleaning cycles, estimated yearly energy usage and dimensions. The only obvious difference at a glance is the 627's gray finish. Of course, the 617 also comes in gray, but we tested the white SIW model.

Peek inside the detergent drawer, though, and you'll find a complete redesign. Not only did Electrolux add a dedicated dispenser for detergent pods, the appliance maker also changed the shape of the other existing dispensers to better accommodate pouring liquid soaps, bleaches and fabric softeners.

Making space for detergent pods (don't eat them, by the way) in the dispenser is a clever response to their growing popularity, but Electrolux had another reason -- SmartBoost. SmartBoost is the name of a feature Electrolux introduced with its EFLS617SIW washer and it involves mixing the water and the laundry detergent together before they ever reach the main wash compartment.

Standard practice for pods (before the EFLS627UTT, that is) included chucking one or two into the washer drum, so there was no opportunity for premixing pod detergent and the water -- SmartBoost likely improves pod detergent performance, too (we don't test washers using pod detergent, though, so we can't confirm this).