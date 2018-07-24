The $1,199 Electrolux EFLS527UTT is an excellent front-load washing machine. It combines great design with fantastic performance and plenty of features -- including a dedicated dispenser for laundry detergent pods. It didn't do quite as well at removing stains as the Editors' Choice award-winning $1,349 Electrolux EFLS627UTT, but it came so close that there isn't much of a difference.

The EFLS527UTT does have a slightly smaller internal capacity -- 4.3 cubic feet versus the EFLS627UTT's 4.4 cubic feet. But, again, it's too small to notice. Get the Electrolux EFLS527UTT: It's a great washer.

I really like the look of the EFLS527UTT. It has an attractive dark gray finish and you can stack the corresponding dryer on top of it if you need to save space.

You can save some money on this washer if you get the EFLS527UTT in white instead (model number EFLS527UIW). It's identical to the EFLS527UTT, except for its white finish, but it costs a hundred bucks less.

Curious how the EFLS527UTT stacks up against some similar front-load washers? Here's a handy chart:

Comparing washing machines

Electrolux EFLS527UTT Electrolux EFLS627UTT Samsung WF45M5500AZ Price $1,199 $1,349 $999 Color finish Titanium; (white for $1,099) Titanium; (white for $1,199) Azure blue and platinum; (white for $899) Capacity 4.3 cubic feet 4.4 cubic feet 4.5 cubic feet # of cycles 9 9 10 Energy consumption 75 kWh/year 85 kWh/year 105 kWh/year Dimensions (width, height, depth) 27x38x31.5 inches 27x38x31.5 inches 27x38.7x33.8 inches App No No No

Clearly the EFLS527UTT is very similar to the EFLS627UTT, but Electrolux's 500-series washer has a slightly smaller cubic foot capacity and a slightly lower expected annual energy consumption in kilowatt hours. Both Electrolux washers have a smaller internal capacity and fewer cleaning cycles than the $999 Samsung WF45M5500AZ. That's something to think about if you have a large family (and truly need a larger-capacity washer) and like to choose from a bunch of different cycles.

Unlike the Electrolux EFLS527UTT, the EFLS627UTT doesn't have SmartBoost. According to this Electrolux product page, SmartBoost "premixes water and detergent before the cycle begins, maximizing the cleaning power of the detergent."

I was sure SmartBoost was the reason the EFLS627UTT performed so incredibly well, but, as you'll see in the section below, the EFLS527UTT removed stains nearly as well as the top-performing EFLS627UTT without it.