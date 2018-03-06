The Good The affordable Elac Debut 2.0 B6.2 offers class-leading sound along with excellent build quality and attractive looks. The front-facing bass port allows them it be placed close to walls.
The Bad Big, boxy design compared to some competitors. Not as easygoing or forgiving as its predecessor.
The Bottom Line The Elac Debut 2.0 B6.2 is one of the best speakers at this price, with great sound and excellent build quality.
|Elac Debut 2.0 B6.2
|ELAC Debut B6
|ELAC Uni-Fi UB5
|Bowers & Wilkins 805 D3
|KEF Q350
|Price
|$300 Amazon.com
|$278 Amazon.com
|$498 Amazon.com
|$650 Amazon.com
|Design
|Features
|Sound
|Value
Clearer sound, better build quality, same incredible value
The original Elac Debut B6 came out of nowhere in late 2015. Designer Andrew Jones had only recently left Pioneer, yet here he was with a fully formed speaker design -- one that immediately became our favorite bookshelf speaker for the money, period.
He then followed up with the equally impressive Uni-Fis, and again late last year with the Adantes. That's a lot of speakers in a short space of time, so we weren't expecting an an update to the Debut B6 this soon. But here it is.
The B6.2 manages to make some improvements on the original speaker, namely in terms of build quality, and it only costs $20 more. The new design sounds like a cross between the old Debut and the newer Uni-Fi, with a clearer, more open performance than before. We'll miss the laid-back qualities of the original B6, but nonetheless the B6.2 is a fine speaker for less than the cost of an AV receiver or even a decent record player.