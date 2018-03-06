Clearer sound, better build quality, same incredible value

The original Elac Debut B6 came out of nowhere in late 2015. Designer Andrew Jones had only recently left Pioneer, yet here he was with a fully formed speaker design -- one that immediately became our favorite bookshelf speaker for the money, period.

He then followed up with the equally impressive Uni-Fis, and again late last year with the Adantes. That's a lot of speakers in a short space of time, so we weren't expecting an an update to the Debut B6 this soon. But here it is.

The B6.2 manages to make some improvements on the original speaker, namely in terms of build quality, and it only costs $20 more. The new design sounds like a cross between the old Debut and the newer Uni-Fi, with a clearer, more open performance than before. We'll miss the laid-back qualities of the original B6, but nonetheless the B6.2 is a fine speaker for less than the cost of an AV receiver or even a decent record player.