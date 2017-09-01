Enlarge Image Ecovacs

Robot vacuums are handy cleaners but they can't mop floors too, or can they? That's just what the Deebot Ozmo 930 is designed to do. Ecovacs Robotics, inventor of the Ozmo 930 say it not only removes dry dirt particles, it also washes the ground with a wet mopping solution.

Vacuum and mop all in one

The Ozmo 930 is intelligent enough to switch between mopping and vacuum modes. So if the robot finds itself rolling over hardwood, linoleum, tile or similar hard surfaces, it engages its mopping system. When the machine encounters carpeting, it has the sense to flip over to dry vacuum mode.

Ecovacs even claims the Ozmo 930 boosts its suction while vacuuming carpets and lowers vacuum power for cleaning bare flooring. Once it's done vacuuming, the brainy robot will then mop hard floor areas and avoid carpets it's already scoured. Theoretically, that means you'll be able to both vacuum and mop multiple rooms in one cleaning session.

Slick floor mapping

Not to be outdone by other makers of sophisticated robot vacuums, Ecovacs promises the Ozmo 930 will boast advanced mapping abilities. Like the Neato Botvac D7 Connected, Bosch Roxxter and Miele Scout RX2 (all unveiled at IFA 2017), the Ozmo 930 will create digital maps of your home as it cleans.

Within the Ozmo's companion app you'll be able to block off areas you'd rather not have the robot tackle as well. Additionally users can designate floor sections as cleaning priorities. Setting up a scheduled cleaning routine is possible here, too.

When can you get it

Ecovacs plans to sell the Deebot Ozmo 930 in the UK for £549 (about $711 in the US or AU$892) by October 2017. The product will then ship globally in 2018.