The Good Ecobee's smart switch is relatively easy to install, and it includes built-in sensors for motion and ambient light that you won't find in competing switches from WeMo or Lutron. It's compatible with IFTTT, SmartThings and all major voice platforms, and even has Alexa built in.

The Bad The Switch Plus won't dim the lights, and it won't work in three-way switch setups where more than one switch is wired to the same light. It also won't work as an external temperature sensor for Ecobee thermostats until a software update arrives this summer.