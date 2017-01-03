What makes Earin's new M-2 wireless earphones better than Apple's AirPods?

Enlarge Image Earin

Before Apple's AirPods showed up, a handful of companies, including Sweden-based Earin, were making truly wireless earphones. Its M-1 was decent but pricey and lacked a built-in microphone for making calls.

Now Earin's introduced its new M-2 at CES 2017, claiming the wireless earbuds will be "the smallest and lightest available on the market." Like the M-1, the new model will come with a docking capsule that both charges and stores the earbuds. The M-2, which has built-in microphones for making calls, is scheduled to ship in late March, but Earin hasn't said how much it'll cost (the M-1 is now $200).

I'm supposed to get some hands-on time with the M-2 in the coming days and will add my impressions once I do. But for now here's a look at its key features, according to Earin:

Unique shape, with noise-isolating design

Smallest and lightest truly wireless earbuds available to date

Dual antenna and near-field magnetic induction (NFMI) powered by NXP Semiconductors delivers a reliable and stable connection

Touch interface on the tip of the earbud for answering calls, playing/pausing music, and skipping to the next song

3 hours battery life for music

Charging case delivers 3 extra charges for 12 hours total music playback

Expected to ship in late Q1

No pricing available yet