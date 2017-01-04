Dan Graziano/CNET

Doppel, a London-based startup, is showing off a new kind of wristband at the CES trade show in Las Vegas. The band doesn't track your steps and it can't display notifications from your phone. What makes the Doppel wristband special is its vibrating motor.

The Doppel band sits on the inside of your wrist and emits a gentle vibration that resembles a heart beat. The band can sync with an app on your phone, which allows you to control the speed of the vibration.

Why does any of this matter? According to the company, your brain has the ability to respond to the rhythm of the vibration and alter your mood. It's similar to when you are listening to upbeat music to pump you up at the gym, or downbeat music to calm you down at the end of the night.

Sound like a load of crap? Think again. Doppel has said the device has been independently tested and shown to double a user's focus and alertness, as well as significantly reduce stress. These claims are the result of controlled studies run by the Royal Holloway, University of London.

The Doppel wristband will be available later this spring for $179 (this roughly converts to £145 or AU$245). It's available for preorder now from the company's website for $150 (£121 or AU$206).