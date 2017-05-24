DJI's new Spark mini drone is superslick and relatively cheap

Enlarge Image DJI

For those you waiting for a smaller, more affordable drone from DJI, the wait is over: The Spark, an easy-to-fly mini drone that features all of DJI's signature technologies, including intelligent flight control options, a mechanical gimbal, and a 1080p camera, has officially arrived. It costs $499 (£519) in a barebones version and ships in June, with pre-orders starting now.

One of the interesting new features is that the drone can take off from your hand and be controlled by hand gestures (it automatically enters Gesture Mode when it takes off from your hand). You can also use a smartphone to control it or buy a dedicated controller for $149.

With the new QuickShot Intelligent Flight Mode, Spark will fly along a preset flight path while recording a short video and track a subject along the way. Four QuickShot modes -- Rocket, Dronie, Circle, and Helix -- are available to send the Spark on different flight tracks to create different visual effects. Previously introduced Intelligent Flight Modes such as TapFly and ActiveTrack are also available.

Here are the Spark's key specs: