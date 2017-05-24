DJI's new Spark mini drone is superslick and relatively cheap

For those you waiting for a smaller, more affordable drone from DJI, the wait is over: The Spark, an easy-to-fly mini drone that features all of DJI's signature technologies, including intelligent flight control options, a mechanical gimbal, and a 1080p camera, has officially arrived. It costs $499 (£519) in a barebones version and ships in June, with pre-orders starting now.
One of the interesting new features is that the drone can take off from your hand and be controlled by hand gestures (it automatically enters Gesture Mode when it takes off from your hand). You can also use a smartphone to control it or buy a dedicated controller for $149.
With the new QuickShot Intelligent Flight Mode, Spark will fly along a preset flight path while recording a short video and track a subject along the way. Four QuickShot modes -- Rocket, Dronie, Circle, and Helix -- are available to send the Spark on different flight tracks to create different visual effects. Previously introduced Intelligent Flight Modes such as TapFly and ActiveTrack are also available.
Here are the Spark's key specs:
- 1/2.3-inch CMOS sensor captures 12-megapixel photos and shoots stabilized HD 1080p videos
- Fits in almost any bag and weighs only 10.6 ounces (300 grams)
- Flies at speeds of up to 31 mph (50 kph)
- Hovers accurately with vision system assistance at up to 98 feet (30 meters) and sense obstacles from up to 16 ft (5m) away
- Maximum flight time of up to 16 minutes
- 720p real-time video transmission from up to 1.2 miles (2 km) away
- Available in 5 color options with a base price of $499 or £519
- Spark Fly More Combo ($699; £699) includes an aircraft, two batteries, four pairs of propellers, a remote controller, propeller guards, a charging hub, a shoulder bag and all necessary cables
- Compatible with DJI Goggles
- Pre-orders will start shipping in mid-June