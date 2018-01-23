DJI Mavic Air is a folding 4K camera drone for the masses

Josh Goldman/CNET

DJI's colorful little Spark is enough camera drone for most people and starts around $400. But if you want more -- longer range, a better camera, more flight time -- you had to step all the way up to the company's Mavic Pro ($999.00 at Dell Home). And that's where the new Mavic Air comes in.

Announced Tuesday, the Air is essentially an upgraded Spark that folds like the Mavic Pro to make it more convenient for travel and has four folding feet to help lift it above grass and gravel for take-offs and landings. It can fly further and faster than the Spark and stay in the air longer: DJI claims a flight time of up to 21 minutes. That's not quite as good as the Pro's 30 minutes, but better than the Spark's 16 minutes.

Like the other models, the Air is loaded with sensors to help it do things like avoid obstacles in front, behind and below it and keep it stable even without a GPS lock. Like the Spark, you can pilot the Air with your phone or an optional controller for greater range, but if you just want to shoot a quick video clip or take a selfie, it can be flown entirely with hand gestures.

Josh Goldman/CNET

The drone's camera is an improvement over both the Spark and Pro, at least on paper. DJI says it used a new image processor to add 4K-resolution video capture at up to 60 frames per second and shoot 32-megapixel panoramic photos. To stabilize the camera, DJI used a three-axis motorized gimbal, an improvement over the Spark's two-axis gimbal.

Early announced specs include:

3 axis stabilized 4K camera



new ventilation system prevents overheating



increased signal coverage w/ new omnidirectional antenna



foldable body



21-minute flight time



2.5-mile range



reaches speeds up to 42.5 MPH

can take off and fly at up to 16,000 feet above sea level

optional remote has been redesigned for portability, with removable thumbsticks

built-in 8GB storage with MicroSD expansion

USB-C port

This is a developing story. Check back soon for additional info.