The Good The DJI Mavic Air's folding design makes it great for travel while its 4K-resolution camera and three-axis gimbal capture nice-looking photos and video. Automated shooting options and obstacle avoidance make it easy to get good results fast.
The Bad Flight time is typically between 15 to 18 minutes, so expect to buy extra batteries. Piloting by app can be frustrating, especially on smaller screens. Obstacle avoidance doesn't cover you from the sides or top.
The Bottom Line An amazing amount of tech in a pocketable drone, the DJI Mavic Air is the best travel drone you're going to find right now.
|
Compare
|DJI Mavic Air
|DJI Spark
|DJI Mavic Pro
|DJI Phantom 4
|Parrot Bebop Drone 2
|Price
|$799 Amazon.com
|$400 Dell Home
|$999 Dell Home
|$737 Amazon.com
|$269 Amazon.com
|Design
|Battery
|Features
|Ease of Use
A folding 4K mini drone that's close to perfect
The DJI Mavic Air is an easy-to-fly drone that shoots great 4K video, packed into an impossibly small package.
It's the latest -- and in many ways greatest -- consumer drone from DJI, the name that's effectively become for drones what Apple and Samsung are for smartphones. The Mavic Air effectively combines the best aspects of the company's top-end Mavic Pro -- my go-to consumer camera drone recommendation since it was introduced in October 2016 -- with the portability of its more casual-focused, travel-friendly Spark, while adding some great new capabilities to the mix, including better obstacle avoidance and an improved 4K video camera.
Starting at $799, £769 and AU$1,299, the Air is a clear step up from the Spark, but its position against the $999 Pro is more hazy. The Mavic Pro has a couple features the Air doesn't, but the opposite is also true. Mainly, the Pro has a slight edge on battery life and video transmission range and can record video at a "true" 4K resolution of 4,096x2,160 pixels. There's also a
GoPro quits the drone market and hints it's looking for a buyer
The leader in the action cam market continues to reduce its size and product lines in its fight to stay profitable.
Drone pilot at fault for collision with Black Hawk helicopter
The National Transportation Safety Board finds the pilot wasn't up to speed on best practices and flew his drone out of sight.
Get a DJI Mavic Pro with remote for $699
It's a refurb, but by far the lowest price to date on DJI's amazing quadcopter -- and you get a full one-year warranty. Plus: another great early-Black-Friday deal and two sweet speaker deals (only one of them Bluetooth).
Minecraft in the sky, anyone?
DroneBase, a company that offers professional drone services, now lets anyone build with virtual blocks in the sky.
Trump administration pushes expanded drone use
A memo allows for greater testing by companies such as Amazon and Google-parent Alphabet.
Get a Parrot Bebop 2 FPV drone kit for $329.99
This quality quad includes the Skycontroller 2 and VR goggles. Original price: $700! Plus: A free utility for eliminating duplicate files.
The Army abandoned DJI drones. Now they're getting stealth mode
Your next "sensitive flight" may be protected by DJI’s new offline mode.
Secret Service will reportedly test drone for Trump security
The Secret Service is looking at whether unmanned aerial vehicles could be useful in protecting the president, Reuters reports.
Air traffic control for drones
With thousands of drones taking to the skies every day, the airspace is bound to get crowded. These companies are working to prevent drone disruptions.
FAA offers to refund hobbyists' $5 drone registration fees
The agency also offers to delete your registration data after a court ruling.
The Trump administration wants to hack your drone
New proposed legislation would give the government authority to hack, control and destroy any drones that it views as a threat.
DJI: Register your drone on our site, or we'll throttle it
The China-based drone leader announces it's requiring users to activate the latest firmware, even if the feds don't make you.