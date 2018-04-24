Dell Precision 5530 takes Dell's most powerful 2-in-1 pro

Dell

Now you no longer have to gnash your teeth because you can't get a high-end XPS 15 2-in-1 with its beautiful 4K, 100 percent Adobe RGB display and true 10-bit color in Photoshop and its ilk. The Precision 5530 2-in-1 is a workstation-class version of that model with hardware calibration, ready to run all your pro applications.

Dell updated all its Precision workstations with eighth-generation Intel processors (including a mobile i9 at the top of the line) and newer-generation GPUs, but as is the trend now, Dell's rolling out a backflipping version at the same time. The difference between the consumer XPS model and the workstation version? It uses the version of the Intel i7-8905G chip with AMD's integrated Radeon Pro WX Vega M GL rather than the consumer Radeon RX Vega M GL. It also has the enterprise class-security features necessary and NVMe SSD instead of PCIe.

HP beat Dell to the punch with its recently announced ZBook Studio x360; HP's model uses discrete Nvidia Quadro graphics, eighth-generation Intel Xeon processors and a 600-nit display, though both use Wacom-codesigned AES pens with 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity.

Sadly, we don't yet have a price for it, because it would be really interesting to see the differential between the consumer and pro models as well as whether it's significantly cheaper than HP's. It's slated to ship by early August.