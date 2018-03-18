A stealthy 2-in-1 that keeps prying eyes out

Dell's 13.3-inch Latitude 7390 2-in-1 ($1,849.00 at Dell, Inc.) combines all the stuff we liked about its consumer counterpart, the XPS 13 2-in-1, with fresh components along with the privacy and data protection options business users need -- all in a simple, small black body.

Pricing starts at $1,149 for a barebones configuration, but it can easily break the $2,000 mark with all that Dell offers for it. For example, the one reviewed here came to $2,108 and there were still hardware and software options left to tack on. In the UK, the price starts at £1,359 with a similar configuration to ours running £1,899. Australian pricing starts AU$3,923, but will cost you $4,763 for the one reviewed here.

Like the XPS 13 2-in-1, you can get the Latitude 7390 with both an IR camera for facial recognition and a fingerprint reader for Windows Hello sign-ins. But, since this is aimed at business users who might need even greater system protection, the 7390 also has a Smart Card reader in the side as well as a contactless NFC Smart Card reader in the body. On top of that, Dell has a bunch of optional threat protection services for malware, viruses, spyware and ransomware as well as options for backup and encryption.