Dell Latitude 7390 2-in-1

$1,849

The Good The Dell Latitude 7390 2-in-1 puts a lot data protection features into an unassuming pen-enabled convertible design that's available in a variety of configurations to meet your work and budget needs. Battery life is excellent at more than 10 hours and it can be powered with an external battery pack via its Thunderbolt 3 port.

The Bad Data protection hardware along with Dell's software and services quickly ratchet the price up. It seems slightly heavy for its size and its keyboard is on the small side.

The Bottom Line If your primary concern is keeping your data private at all costs while you're in the office or on the road, the Dell Latitude 7390 2-in-1 has you covered.

Editors' Rating
  • Design 8.0
  • Features 8.0
  • Performance 8.0
  • Battery 8.0
8.0 Overall

Price $1,849 Dell, Inc. $1,849 MSRP $1,849 MSRP $1,300 Amazon.com $1,079 HP
Review

A stealthy 2-in-1 that keeps prying eyes out

Joshua Goldman

Dell's 13.3-inch Latitude 7390 2-in-1 ($1,849.00 at Dell, Inc.) combines all the stuff we liked about its consumer counterpart, the XPS 13 2-in-1, with fresh components along with the privacy and data protection options business users need -- all in a simple, small black body. 

Pricing starts at $1,149 for a barebones configuration, but it can easily break the $2,000 mark with all that Dell offers for it. For example, the one reviewed here came to $2,108 and there were still hardware and software options left to tack on. In the UK, the price starts at £1,359 with a similar configuration to ours running £1,899. Australian pricing starts AU$3,923, but will cost you $4,763 for the one reviewed here

Like the XPS 13 2-in-1, you can get the Latitude 7390 with both an IR camera for facial recognition and a fingerprint reader for Windows Hello sign-ins. But, since this is aimed at business users who might need even greater system protection, the 7390 also has a Smart Card reader in the side as well as a contactless NFC Smart Card reader in the body. On top of that, Dell has a bunch of optional threat protection services for malware, viruses, spyware and ransomware as well as options for backup and encryption.   

Specs / Prices

model Dell Latitude 7390 2-in-1

