Dell fills its Inspirons full of Intel's latest processors

Dell's Inspiron lineup -- its mainstream laptops and two-in-ones -- is loaded with a dizzying array of options. And as of October, those will include the latest processors from Intel.
The PC maker's updating its higher-end Inspiron 7000 laptops and two-in-ones as well as its midrange Inspiron 5000 two-in-ones with eighth-generation Intel Core i5-8250U and Core i7-8550U processors. These CPUs are part of Intel's Kaby Lake R series, which promise up to 40 percent better performance than the seventh-gen Kaby Lake processors.
All of the models feature slimmed down bezels (the frame around their displays) that allow for smaller chassis designs and just an overall better appearance. You'll also find a variety of options such as active pen support, IR cameras for Windows Hello facial recognition and standard SSDs or optional PCIe NVMe SSDs.
The updates are expected to be available at the beginning of October. Below are some of the highlights and starting prices you can expect for the different lines. The battery times listed are Dell's results running BapCo's Mobile Mark 14 battery benchmark with specific configurations. Use it as a guideline and not what you'll actually get day to day. (In my experience that means an hour or two less depending on what you're doing and your power management settings.)
Dell Inspiron 13 7000 2-in-1
- 13.3-inch 1,920x1,080-pixel resolution IPS touchscreen
- Active pen and facial recognition
- 8GB of 2,400MHz DDR4 memory or 16GB of 2,133MHz DDR4 memory
- Intel UHD Graphics 620
- Up to 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD storage
- Up to 8 hours, 20 minutes battery life
- Backlit, spill-resistant keyboard and a multitouch precision touchpad
- Dual-band 802.11ac and Bluetooth 4.2
- USB 3.1 Type-C (gen 1), HDMI 2.0 out, headphone/mic jack, SD card reader, two USB 3.1 Type-A (gen 1)
- Starts at 3.2 pounds (1.45 kg)
- Prices start at $850 (approximately AU$1,070 or £660)
Dell Inspiron 15 7000 2-in-1
- 15.6-inch 1,920x1,080-pixel or 3,840x2,160-pixel resolution (4K UHD) IPS touchscreen
- UHD display has 100 percent AdobeRGB coverage
- Active pen and facial recognition
- 4-16GB of 2,400MHz DDR4 memory
- Intel UHD Graphics 620 or 2GB Nvidia GeForce 940MX graphics
- Up to 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD storage or up to 2TB 5,400rpm HDD
- 128GB SSD and 1TB HDD dual-drive array also available
- Up to 8 hours, 13 minutes battery life
- Backlit, spill-resistant keyboard and a multitouch precision touchpad
- Dual-band 802.11ac and Bluetooth 4.2
- USB 3.1 Type-C (gen 1), HDMI 2.0 out, headphone/mic jack, SD card reader, three USB 3.1 Type-A (gen 1)
- Starts at 4.6 pounds (2.1 kg)
- Prices start at $800 (approximately AU$1,010 or £620)
Dell Inspiron 17 7000 2-in-1
- 17.3-inch 1,920x1,080-pixel IPS touchscreen
- Windows Hello facial recognition support
- 4-16GB of 2,400MHz DDR4 memory
- Intel UHD Graphics 620 or 2GB Nvidia GeForce M150X graphics
- Up to 1TB standard SSD or 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD storage or up to 2TB 5,400rpm HDD
- 128GB SSD and 1TB HDD dual-drive array also available
- Up to 11 hours, 10 minutes battery life
- Backlit, spill-resistant keyboard and a multitouch precision touchpad
- Dual-band 802.11ac and Bluetooth 4.2
- USB 3.1 Type-C (gen 1), HDMI 1.4a out, headphone/mic jack, SD card reader, USB 3.1 Type-A (gen 1), USB 2.0
- Starts at 6.6 pounds (3 kg)
- Prices start at $950 (approximately AU$1,200 or £740)
Dell Inspiron 13 5000 2-in-1
- 13.3-inch 1,920x1,080-pixel resolution IPS touchscreen
- Available with facial recognition or active pen and facial recognition support
- 4-16GB of 2,400MHz DDR4 memory
- Intel UHD Graphics 620
- Up to 256GB standard SSD or up to 1TB 5,400rpm HDD
- Up to 9 hours, 10 minutes battery life
- Backlit, spill-resistant keyboard and a multitouch precision touchpad
- Dual-band 802.11ac and Bluetooth 4.2
- HDMI 1.4a out, headphone/mic jack, SD card reader, two USB 3.1 Type-A (gen 1), USB 2.0
- Starts at 3.7 pounds (1.7 kg)
- Prices start at $750 (approximately AU$945 or £580) or $800 (approximately AU$1,010 or £620) with active pen support
Dell Inspiron 15 5000 2-in-1
- 15.6-inch 1,920x1,080-pixel resolution IPS touchscreen
- Available with facial recognition or active pen and facial recognition support
- 4-16GB of 2,400MHz DDR4 memory
- Intel UHD Graphics 620
- Up to 256GB standard SSD or up to 1TB 5,400rpm HDD
- Up to 9 hours, 37 minutes battery life
- Backlit, spill-resistant keyboard and a multitouch precision touchpad
- Dual-band 802.11ac and Bluetooth 4.2
- HDMI 1.4a out, headphone/mic jack, SD card reader, two USB 3.1 Type-A (gen 1), USB 2.0
- Starts at 4.8 pounds (2.2 kg)
- Prices start at $750 (approximately AU$945 or £580) or $800 (approximately AU$1,010 or £620) with active pen support
Dell Inspiron 13 7000 laptop
- 13.3-inch 1,920x1,080-pixel resolution IPS display
- Available with or without touch
- Touchscreen models include active pen and facial recognition support
- 4 or 8GB of 2,400MHz DDR4 memory or 16GB of 2,133MHz DDR4 memory
- Intel UHD Graphics 620
- Up to 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD storage
- Up to 9 hours, 31 minutes battery life
- Backlit, spill-resistant keyboard and a multitouch precision touchpad
- Dual-band 802.11ac and Bluetooth 4.2
- USB 3.1 Type-C (gen 1), HDMI 2.0 out, headphone/mic jack, SD card reader, two USB 3.1 Type-A (gen 1)
- Starts at 3.1 pounds (1.4 kg)
- Prices start at $800 (approximately AU$1,010 or £620)
Dell Inspiron 15 7000 laptop
- 15.6-inch 1,920x1,080-pixel or 3,840x2,160-pixel resolution (4K UHD) IPS touchscreen
- UHD display has 100 percent AdobeRGB coverage
- Available with or without touch
- Touchscreen models include active pen and facial recognition support
- 4-16GB of 2,400MHz DDR4 memory (up to 32GB supported)
- Intel UHD Graphics 620 or 2 or 4GB Nvidia GeForce 940MX graphics
- Up to 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD storage or up to 2TB 5,400rpm HDD
- 128GB SSD and 1TB HDD dual-drive array also available
- Up to 8 hours, 56 minutes battery life
- Backlit, spill-resistant keyboard and a multitouch precision touchpad
- Dual-band 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2 and Ethernet
- USB 3.1 Type-C (gen 1), HDMI 2.0 out, headphone/mic jack, SD card reader, three USB 3.1 Type-A (gen 1)
- Starts at 4.4 pounds (2 kg)
- Prices start at $800 (approximately AU$1,010 or £620)