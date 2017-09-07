CNET también está disponible en español.

DefTech's Demand standmount is 2001: A Speaker Odyssey

The Definitive Technology Demand D7 is $749.

Are you sitting in your '60s space egg chair in your silver jumpsuit just wishing you had the matching speakers to listen to Kylie Minogue? It's specific, but Definitive Technology gets your particular aesthetic with its future retro Demand Series standmount speakers.

Definitive Technology has detailed three new "affordable" speakers: the $499 Demand D5, $749 Demand D7 and $999 Demand D9. All three are two-way designs with a striking offset tweeter and gear-like phase plug. The tweeter is an annealed 1-inch aluminum dome and the company says the 5-degree offset and accompanying Wave Alignment Lens allow for more precise stereo imaging by reducing cabinet diffraction.

The differences between the three? It's the size of the mineral-polymer mid-bass driver and cabinet sizes. The D7 offers a cute-as-a-button 4.5-inch driver, the D7 has a Bowers and Wilkins 707 S2 5.25-inch driver and the D9 the more traditional 6.5-inch size. Want something to plonk them on? Definitive also makes the matching ST1 stand for $399.

We've seen some excellent Definitive Technology speakers in the past -- especially the excellent W Studio sound bar -- and we think that by offering speakers at a lower price than previously the company is making a positive step. It worked for Elac so why not DefTech?

The range will be available in the US in mid-September with Australian and UK pricing and availability yet to be announced -- you can expect prices to start from £499 and AU$1000 respectively.

