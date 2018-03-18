The Good The Dayton Audio MK402s offer much more than the sticker price would have you believe: a revealing sound, tight bass and they don't look half-bad sitting on a shelf. The addition of proper binding posts helps make connecting to a stereo even easier. Nothing anywhere near this price offers a package so compelling.
The Bad The fit and finish leave something to be desired. As expected from small speakers, they can't go very loud or provide much in the way of deep bass. And you'll need to supply the amp, of course.
The Bottom Line At a street price of $69 for the pair, the Dayton Audio MK402s bookshelf speakers are supremely hard to beat
|
Compare
|Dayton Audio MK402
|UE Boom
|UE Boom
|UE Boom
|UE Boom
|Price
|$69 Amazon.com
|$70 Amazon.com
|$183 Amazon.com
|$170 Amazon.com
|$145 Amazon.com
|Design
|Features
|Sound
|Value
Great stereo speakers for the price of sneakers
Ever dream of owning a sports car? Who doesn't! But at the end of the day, any decent vehicle with four wheels and an engine will still "get you there." The same thing works for audio -- sure, we'd all love a $200,000-plus McIntosh system with monoblocks and story-tall speakers, but plenty of folks just want to hear Pandora or Spotify without doing the aural equivalent of squinting.
While your first choice might be a Bluetooth speaker or even a sound bar, the ultra-affordable Dayton Audio MK402 makes an excellent case for building a stereo system on a budget. These speakers may not look high-end, but more importantly, they don't sound low-end.
If you simply cannot afford to spend more than $100 on a pair of passive speakers, these Daytons should be high on your list of products to consider. The MK402s are yet another standout product from the company that brought you the Dayton Audio B652, Parts Express.
