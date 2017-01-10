Enlarge Image Tyler Lizenby/CNET

Samsung has already started to rub off on the luxury appliance brand the company bought last year. That brand, called Dacor, just revealed its latest line of products at the Kitchen and Bath Industry Show Tuesday in Orlando -- counter-depth refrigerators with cameras built into the door shelves.

Enlarge Image Tyler Lizenby/CNET

The Dacor Heritage Column Refrigeration Collection will be available in the US beginning in February. The company didn't immediately have prices available.

Samsung's acquisition of Dacor, a manufacturer based out of California, now gives the company the chance to add its own technology to high-end appliances and appeal to folks with fatter pocketbooks. And Samsung doesn't have to create luxury appliances from scratch -- as part of the acquisition, Dacor kept its name and US operations and manufacturing. Essentially, Dacor can provide the body, and Samsung can provide the brains.

Samsung got serious about connected refrigerators last year when the company released the Family Hub Refrigerator. The behemoth included a 21.5-inch touchscreen built into the fridge's door, its own set of apps and connected cameras. Other companies such as LG have also upgraded their refrigerators to include cameras and connectivity.

There are two cameras built into the door of the Dacor Heritage fridge that take pictures of what's inside. So if you forgot your shopping list at home, you can see what's inside your fridge when you're at the grocery store.

