D-Link

D-Link's making it easier to enter the smart home. The company's newest security camera, introduced this week at CES in Las Vegas, costs just $70. A D-Link rep suggested the price could be even lower by the time the camera goes on sale this spring.

As a smart-home device that's priced more like a splurge than an investment, the $70 DCS-8000 LH still has night vision, sound and motion detection, a built-in microphone and a 120-degree field of view. You'll be able to view live footage from the cam with the myDLink Home app for iOS and Android.

By the time the camera hits stores, D-Link will be rolling out new features for the app as well.

You'll be able to view time lapse footage of the day

You can switch between a Home and Away mode on your camera with one click

D-Link's security app will integrate with the Home app for easier functionality.

You can store some footage online for free, with additional priced tiers for more storage

The online storage is important, as the $70 cam offers no SD card slot for local storage. D-Link also introduced a $120 model with two-way audio, a 180-degree field of view, and an SD card slot -- the DCS-8100LH if you want local storage.

It's been awhile since we've loved a D-Link smart-home cam, but a $70 connected model could be a steal if it's competent.