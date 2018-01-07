CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

The Latest New Products Must-See
Smart Home

D-Link says its new home security camera works over 4G LTE

The new D-Link DCS-1820LH LTE Full HD Indoor/Outdoor Camera works over Wi-Fi -- and cellular networks.

d-link-lte-full-hd-indoor-outdoor-camera-dcs-1820lh-image-1Enlarge Image

The new D-Link DCS-1820LH LTE Full HD Indoor/Outdoor Camera.

 D-Link

The DCS-1820LH LTE Full HD Indoor/Outdoor Camera is one of the latest devices from networking and home security manufacturer D-Link. Available in the second quarter of the year, the DCS-1820LH will sell for $300 (roughly £220 and AU$385 converted). 

This model is similar to the D-Link DCH-212KT Wire-free Full HD Indoor/Outdoor Camera Kit, also announced today, with one key exception: 4G LTE, like your phone's data connection. That means you should be able to take this 1080p HD live-streaming camera beyond the boundaries of a typical Wi-Fi network (or simply use LTE as a backup if your Wi-Fi regularly cuts in and out).

LG Display's roll up OLED TV
15
All the cool new gadgets at CES 2018

In addition to its mobile data integration, the DCS-1820LH is an indoor/outdoor rechargeable-battery-powered security camera. It features two-way talk, night vision and local and cloud storage. Its local storage comes courtesy of an integrated microSD card slot. Free 14-day, 10GB cloud storage is available, as well as an optional subscription service for a monthly fee. 

D-Link's DCS-1820LH is also supposed to be able to distinguish between people and other types of motion activity -- and send you custom alerts. It should integrate with Amazon's AlexaGoogle Assistant and the free web and mobile service IFTTT

Click here to see what else is happening at CES 2018.

Now Playing: Watch this: Home security smackdown: Which rechargeable camera wins?
1:56

Where to Buy

D-Link DCS-1820LH LTE Full HD Indoor/Outdoor Camera

Visit manufacturer site for details.

Best Smart Home Devices for 2018

See All

This week on CNET News

Spectre and Meltdown: Details you need on those big chip flaws
Twitter says Trump, other world leaders can tweet what they want
Why CES 2018 is critical for Samsung

Share your voice