These wireless Crazybaby Air Nano earphones won't break the bank

If you love the idea of Apple's wireless AirPods ($199.95 at Amazon.com) but aren't a fan of the price, the $89 (about £65 and AU$120 converted) Crazybaby Air Nano ($134.95 at Amazon.com) could be just the thing, although you'll get what you pay for.

What you get is a pair of comfortable wireless earphones that plug into your ear for a secure fit, so you don't have to worry about it falling out while running. The Air Nano also comes with a bunch of different sized ear buds, allowing you to choose the best fit.

Like the AirPods, the pair of Air Nano earphones come with their own charging case, with each pair able to go for three hours on a single charge, while the case holds up to 12 hours of charge time. It also has fast charging -- five minutes gets you one and a half hours of listening time on the earpieces.

The left earpiece has support for voice assistants, so just push down on the button and you can talk to Siri or Google Assistant. The right earpiece controls the playback -- push once to stop, twice to go forward and three times to rewind. You'll still have to manually turn them on when taking them out of the case.

The Air Nano comes with stereo sound and is splash proof as well. But here's what I don't like about the Air Nano, and it might be a deal breaker.

Not all good

The audio quality isn't the best. Compared against the Apple AirPods, the Air Nano feels, well, airy, lacking a soundstage to really feel expansive. It doesn't help that the bass is weak and puny, which means the sound just ends up feeling a little too hollow for my taste.

You'd expect in-ear earphones to sound a lot better, but the AirPods feel like the better wireless listening experience. However, in noisy environments, the Air Nano does have the AirPods beat, as they are in-ear, there's some passive noise isolation at least, but that only serves to illustrate how hollow the acoustics are.

The case and earphone design leave me with some questions, however. For one, you're supposed to wear the earphones with the logo facing upwards, with the speaker facing downwards, but the storage placement of the earphones are reversed, which can be confusing for first timers. It's a small thing, but it really irked me when I first tried out the Air Nano.

Still, for $89, it's a pretty affordable pair of wireless headphones, and if you're fine with its slightly lackluster audio performance, head over to the Indiegogo page, where the Air Nano has raised about $815,000 over its original $50,000 target.

