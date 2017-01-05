This smart cycling helmet can save your life

Dan Graziano/CNET

I don't listen to music when I ride my bike. It's dangerous enough dodging aggressive New York City taxi drivers without taking away one of my core senses (hearing). But I may have found the perfect solution thanks to a new smart cycling helmet.

The Coros Linx features two bone conduction transducers that deliver audio from your phone without cancelling out surrounding street noise. Bone conduction works by converting sounds into vibrations. These vibrations are then sent through your skull bone and into your inner ear.

Dan Graziano/CNET

Linx can be used to safely listen to music and navigation from an iPhone or Android phone. There's also a microphone for answering calls. You can change songs and adjust the volume through a smart remote that is mounted on your handlebars.

There is also a special sensor on the back of the helmet that will send a text message to an emergency contact in the event on an accident. Now of course all of these features run on batteries, but the Linx can actually last pretty long. The company has said you can expect up 10 hours of music playback.

The Linx smart cycling helmet is available now for $200.