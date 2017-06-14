Cnct IntelliPlug review:

The Cnct IntelliPlug: Tiny smart plug, tiny price tag

Reviewed:
Close
Drag
Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Compare These

CNET Editors' Rating
Be the first to review!

The Good The Cnct IntelliPlug is supercheap and small and has a respectable suite of features, including Alexa voice control.

The Bad Besides the company's name (it’s pronounced Connect), the plug's design isn’t perfect, and it doesn’t integrate with many larger smart home platforms.

The Bottom Line This is about the best affordable smart plug I’ve tested. It’s reliable and unobtrusive and has solid core features. It isn’t as feature-rich as more expensive options, and it doesn’t integrate with enough platforms, but for the price, it’s a great buy.

8.5 Overall
  • Features 7.0
  • Usability 9.0
  • Design 9.5
  • Performance 9.0

Review Sections

Connected plugs might be the building blocks of a smart home, but they can also be really annoying with their blocky design getting in the way of other outlets. Now a new smart plug is on the market, the Cnct IntelliPlug, and it's setting the standard for the smart plug industry.

The Cnct IntelliPlug is a Wi-Fi enabled smart plug (meaning it connects directly to your phone), with an unobtrusive design, easy setup and an extremely low $20 price tag. The Cnct (pronounced "connect") works with the Amazon Echo ($139.99 at Amazon.com) line for voice control, and includes a countdown timer, scheduling functions and remote control. While it doesn't boast the rich features of pricier devices, the Cnct IntelliPlug is the best affordable plug you'll find right now.

cnct-3

 Chris Monroe/CNET

Here's a breakdown of the features the Cnct IntelliPlug has:

  • Wi-Fi connection (meaning no hub required)
  • Voice control (Alexa only)
  • Countdown timer
  • Scheduling feature
  • Remote control
  • Smart charging (the plug will automatically turn off once your plugged-in phone is fully charged)

The IntelliPlug doesn't have:

cnct-2

 Chris Monroe/CNET

The feature that really stands out on the IntelliPlug is the countdown timer, which a surprising number of smart plugs don't include. The timer allows a little more flexibility than simple scheduling, as you can set a function to run, say, 10 minutes from now, and to stop 30 minutes after that -- all without having to check the time of day at all.

Best Smart Home Devices of 2017

See All

This week on CNET News

GamerGate to Trump: How video game culture blew everything up
Uber CEO Travis Kalanick takes leave amid wave of scandals
Sprint's free year of unlimited data -- what's the catch?
 
 

Discuss: Cnct IntelliPlug

Conversation powered by Livefyre