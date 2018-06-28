My family's grilling philosophy is simple: charcoal or GTFO. To cook outdoors was a visceral, communal experience that centered around the primal joy of building a fire. And how could you get that type of satisfaction with a gas grill?

The Char-Broil Commercial Double Header Gas Grill, one of four gas grills we reviewed this season, has made me reconsider years of charcoal fidelity. This $699 stainless-steel titan would make a great centerpiece for your summer barbecues, especially if you cook for large crowds. It's easy to use, even if you're new to the world of gas grills. It does an excellent job of preventing flare-ups, no matter how greasy your meat. And it takes a low and slow approach to cooking, which means you can relax in a lawn chair without worrying about whether your meat will burn.

Low-and-slow cooking does have its drawbacks on the Double Header. None of the meat I cooked had the good char you expect on grilled dishes. Some foods that cooked over longer periods of time teetered toward being too dry. And while we're talking about downsides, I'd be remiss if I didn't mention that $699 ain't cheap.

But overall, Char-Broil's Double Header is a worthwhile investment. If you can't swing buying a nearly $700 grill, check out the $299 Char-Broil Performance XL. It's missing some of the extras that the Double Header has, but it's a lot nicer to your pocketbook.

Double Header delivers versatility

The Double Header is aptly named -- the grill has four burners that are split between two different fireboxes, aka cooking spaces with their own lids. Each firebox has its own warming rack, too.

These two separate spaces give you a lot of versatility. Use only one firebox if you're cooking for a small crowd or use them both for a large group. This setup is also effective if you want to cook dishes in different temperature zones.

The grill also features an additional burner on the right, helpful if you want to heat up some barbecue sauce. There's also a shelf on the left side for tools or dishes, but there aren't any tool hooks.