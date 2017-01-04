Casio

Casio is back at CES with another smartwatch. The company on Wednesday announced the second-generation of its Smart Outdoor Watch, known as WSD-F20.

The watch resembles last year's model, but adds essential features for outdoor enthusiasts like GPS and support for offline maps. The Smart Outdoor Watch will also run Android Wear 2.0, Google's revamped watch-focused operating system.

Other features include a pressure sensor, compass, built-in microphone and times for sunrise as well as sunset. The watch is also water-resistant up to 50 meters and built to meet US military standards. All of these features would be appealing for hikers, but the Smart Outdoor Watch falls short when it comes to battery life. Casio only says it will last "more than a day," but in reality it will likely be a lot less if you are using the GPS.

The Casio Smart Outdoor Watch WSD-F20 will be available on April 21. Pricing wasn't announced.