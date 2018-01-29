This machine makes new Nespresso coffee pods at home

Coffee pod drinks are a convenient but expensive habit. Getting your caffeine fix this way easily costs triple the price of regular home drip. Startup company Capsulier, though, envisions a new way to game the pod racket. Its $299 (converts to about £210, AU$370) Revo capsule maker fills reusable Nespresso-style pods with whole bean coffee that it grinds itself.

There are clear potential upsides to this approach: The first would be reduced cost, since whole beans are comparatively cheaper than pods. Nespresso capsules cost about 70 cents per drink while my home drip works out to 23 cents a cup. The second advantage would be better-tasting coffee since it would be brewed from fresh grounds. Ground coffee in pods can sit around for months before being consumed.

Coffee pods your way

The concept of the Capsulier Revo is simple. You supply the machine with your favorite coffee beans. It will grind them and prepare coffee capsules on demand. These pods, called Capsi, are constructed from stainless steel and designed for repeated use. The Revo device will come with a set of four Capsi capsules. The company says it plans to sell Capsi modules separately too.