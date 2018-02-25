Canon's flash of innovation
If you don't understand bounce flash, you're in good company. Most of the folks I see shooting around New York don't seem to understand flash photography at all, much less the benefits of bounce and how to do it right.
Canon wants to make flash more approachable, starting with the biggest problems. It wants you to be able to easily use it without creating ugly hotspots, harsh shadows or uneven exposures. You know, the main reasons people don't like to use a flash.
Bouncing flash simply means reflecting the light off a nearby surface, which (depending upon the surface texture) diffuses it so it falls more evenly and softly on the subject. Finding the right angle takes experience as well as trial and error, as well as manually rotating the head if you switch between vertical and horizontal.
Nikon offers cheap ultrawide-angle lens for entry dSLRs
The company also delivers its first fisheye zoom and a new pro prime.
Sigma debuts new trio of pro lenses
A wide angle zoom, portrait and supertelephoto will arrive starting in October.
Canon rejuvenates its 70-300mm mainstream telezoom lens
Replacing the original from 2005, Canon updates the EF 70-300mm f4.5-5.6 IS II USM with current technologies.
Sigma dives head-first into cinema-lens business with 5 primes, 3 zooms
The company's entrance into the pro video lens market is comprised of core lenses, most of which are optimized for full-frame rather than Super 35.
Tamron overhauls its popular 150-600mm f5-6.3 telezoom lens
The company updates its 3-year-old lens in almost every way.
Canon offers Wi-Fi upgrade for 7D Mark II, 5DS and replaces a couple of pro lenses
The company rejuvenates its 16-35mm f2.8L and 24-105mm f4L IS models.
Lensbaby revamps its Movie Maker's Kit
The company's bundle comes with some newer lenses and the updated Composer II mount.
Canon updates its pro flash, adds macro EF-M lens
The company's mirrorless camera system gets its first native macro lens.
Lensbaby Twist 60 bends your background
The company's newest reproduces the out-of-focus characteristics of a 19th-century Petzval lens.
Sigma reveals another couple of lenses you're probably going to want
In addition to a 30mm f1.4 that Sigma says is affordable and a 50-100mm f1.8, the company also introduces an intelligent Canon-to-Sony-E-mount converter.
Tamron proffers a new pair of fast telephoto prime lenses
Adding to its new line of fast lenses, Tamron introduces an 85mm f1.8 and an updated 90mm f2.8 macro, as well as a Sigma-like adapter for configuring them.
Canon bolsters dSLR video options with new lens and power-zoom accessory
A new, faster-driving version of its 18-135mm f3.5-5.6 IS STM lens is accompanied by an accessory that provides a zoom control for the lens.