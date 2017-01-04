Canon PowerShot G9 X Mark II pockets modest update for CES 2017

Canon

To bring the PowerShot G9 X up to date for 2017, Canon gave the Mark II the latest version of its imaging engine, Digic 7, plus improved wireless connection options.

Canon plans to ship the G9 X Mark II in February for $530. (We don't have UK or Australian pricing, but that converts directly to about £430 and AU$730.)

Digic 7 arrived in the G7 X Mark II last year, and in the G9 X M2 it brings a variety of small improvements to the camera. They include better automatic scene detection and Picture Styles, tracking autofocus, image stabilization and low-light photo quality. You'll also be able to shift exposures while shooting time lapse movies.

The other addition is low-energy Bluetooth for maintaining a persistent connection to devices, the first time it's been implemented in a Canon camera (everyone else has had it for a while).

