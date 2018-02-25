Canon EOS Rebel T7

MSRP $550

Still cheap and the same as it ever was

When most of the components of Canon's "new" EOS Rebel T7/EOS 1400D were first used, movie tickets cost $7.50, swine flu was a pandemic and Sully landed a plane on the Hudson River. This year's update to the 2016 Rebel T6/EOS 1300D gets a newish sensor, edging up a little from 18-megapixels to 24.1-megapixels, and a "7" in its name.

That's all, folks. 

The autofocus and metering systems and image processor all date back to 2009, and while some of the features and design aspects have changed over the years, performance and photo quality have remained about the same. It's the only model in the company's dSLR lineup which hasn't been upgraded to the Dual Pixel CMOS with its on-chip and notably better autofocus.

