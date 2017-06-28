Canon renews its dSLR for tinyish hands in the Rebel SL2

Given that the original EOS Rebel SL1 came out four years ago, you'd expect a little more in the way of updates for its successor, the SL2 (most likely named the 200D in the UK and Australia). It remains the littlest dSLR in Canon's stable, though its body weight has increased to about a pound (450g),

You can expect to see the Rebel SL2 by the end of July; it will run $550 for the body and $700 for a kit with the 18-55mm f4-5.6 IS STM lens. I don't know price or availability in other regions, but the US prices convert to about £350 and £540 or AU$72 and AU$915, respectively.

The sensor graduates from the old Hybrid CMOS to the more current Dual Pixel CMOS sensor that's in the T7i/800D, though it still as a nine-point autofocus system like the SL1. So, it's likely faster, but still doesn't cover much of the frame. The LCD now flips out as well, which enables the new selfie mode, and it adds Bluetooth to its wireless bag of tricks. Battery life looks significantly better, but continuous shooting is only a little faster. It does incorporate the newbie-friendly interface that debuted with the T7i.

You've basically got three compact dSLR options: the SL1/SL2, the Nikon D5600 or the Pentax K-70. Neither the Nikon or Pentax have comparable autofocus during movie recording as the SL2's will probably be given Canon's history, and the Nikon at least is really weak if you want to transmit photos to your phone. But both Nikon and Pentax use sensors without antialiasing filters that blur the image, so you'll probably get better photo quality out of them.

