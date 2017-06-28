Canon renews its dSLR for tinyish hands in the Rebel SL2

Given that the original EOS Rebel SL1 came out four years ago, you'd expect a little more in the way of updates for its successor, the SL2 (most likely named the 200D in the UK and Australia).  It remains the littlest dSLR in Canon's stable, though its body weight has increased to about a pound (450g),

You can expect to see the Rebel SL2 by the end of July; it will run $550 for the body and $700 for a kit with the 18-55mm f4-5.6 IS STM lens. I don't know price or availability in other regions, but the US prices convert to about £350 and £540 or AU$72 and  AU$915, respectively.

Canon's smallest dSLR grows a little

The sensor graduates from the old Hybrid CMOS to the more current Dual Pixel CMOS sensor that's in the T7i/800D, though it still as a nine-point autofocus system like the SL1. So, it's likely faster, but still doesn't cover much of the frame. The LCD now flips out as well, which enables the new selfie mode, and it adds Bluetooth to its wireless bag of tricks. Battery life looks significantly better, but continuous shooting is only a little faster. It does incorporate the newbie-friendly interface that debuted with the T7i.

You've basically got three compact dSLR options: the SL1/SL2, the Nikon D5600 or the Pentax K-70. Neither the Nikon or Pentax have comparable autofocus during movie recording as the SL2's will probably be given Canon's history, and the Nikon at least is really weak if you want to transmit photos to your phone. But both Nikon and Pentax use sensors without antialiasing filters that blur the image, so you'll probably get better photo quality out of them.

Specifications


Canon EOS SL2
Sensor effective resolution24.2MP Dual Pixel CMOS
Sensor size22.3 x 14.9mm
Focal-length multiplier1.6x
OLPFYes
Sensitivity rangeISO 100 - ISO 25600/ISO 51200 (exp)
Burst shootingUp to 5fps
6 raw/ unlimited JPEG
Viewfinder
(mag/effective mag)		Optical
95% coverage
0.87x/0.54x
Hot ShoeYes
Autofocus9-pt AF
center cross-type
AF sensitivity-0.5 to 18 EV
Shutter speed1/4,000 to 30 secs; bulb; 1/200 x-sync
Metering63-zone iFCL
Metering sensitivity1 to 20 EV
Best videoH.264 QuickTime MOV
1080/60p,30p, 25p, 24p
AudioMono; mic input
Manual aperture and shutter in videoYes
Maximum best-quality recording time29m59s
Clean HDMI outNo
ISOptical
LCD3 in/7.5 cm
Articulated touchscreen
1.04m dots
Memory slots1 x SDXC
Wireless connectionWi-Fi, NFC, Bluetooth
FlashYes
Wireless flashYes
Battery life (CIPA rating)650 shots (VF); 260shots (LV)
Size (WHD)4.8 x 3.7 x 2.8 in
122 x 93 x 70 mm
Body operating weight16 oz (est.)
453 g (est.)
Mfr. price (body only)$550
Primary kit$700
(with 18-55mm f4-5.6 IS STM lens)
Release dateJuly 2017

