Canon's middle mirrorless plays catch-up with 4K, improved AF

Canon took the opportunity to make quite a few changes when it configured the EOS M50 mirrorless. It uses a new Dual Pixel CMOS sensor with an autofocus system that covers more of the scene, can record 4K video, supports eye-detection autofocus and debuts with a new app that can automatically transfer photos from the camera to a device.

If those sound familiar, well, they are. Sony and Panasonic have offered those capabilities for a couple years, and now those once-advanced products have dropped in price to the same place as the M50. But they're all new for Canon.

Slated to ship in April, the M50 sits between the M6 and the M100 based on price -- it will be $780 for the body, $900 for the kit with the 15-45mm f3.5-6.3 IS STM lens or $1,250 for a dual-lens kit. I don't have pricing for the UK or Australia, but those directly convert to approximately £558, £644 and £895 or AU$995, AU$1,150 and AU$1,595.