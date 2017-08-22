Last time we reviewed an Oontz was a few years back when Cambridge Soundworks' original no-frills "value" Bluetooth speakers first hit Amazon. The Oontz Angle 3 Plus is technically the fourth generation of Oontz, and continues the brand's tradition of delivering good sound for the price. In fact, you could say very good sound for the price.

The speaker, which can be stood up vertically or laid down horizontally, isn't going to win any design awards but it's functionally attractive. More importantly, it costs only $35 on Amazon. What's impressive about is that it manages to play pretty loudly with decent clarity and strong bass performance for its size. Sound-wise, it's in the same league as speakers like the JBL Flip 4 and UE Wonderboom that cost around $100.

Enlarge Image Sarah Tew/CNET

Additionally, battery life is excellent (it's rated at up to 30 hours at moderate volume levels) and the speaker is water resistant (splashproof) so you can take it in the shower. A built-in microphone means you can use it as a speakerphone.

We fed it some pretty hard material -- material that often makes other small speakers distort -- and the Oontz 3 Plus managed to handle most everything we played.

The 3WW track "alt-J" has some deep bass frequencies that tend to hurt some speakers. The Oontz Angle 3 Plus, however, held its own. No, it's not going to deliver room rattling bass -- after all it's a very compact speaker that weighs in at 13 ounces (369 grams). But it definitely plays much bigger than it looks.