Brewie+ is a faster, smarter beer bot

Brewie wants to help speed up your brew day. The startup that created an automatic beer-making robot of the same name back in 2014 on Thursday launched an updated version, called Brewie+.

The Brewie+ promises a number of improvements to the original machine (now called the B20). The company claims it's replaced many of the internal parts with new custom-designed hardware. As a result, Brewie+ should be able to brew beer 15 percent faster than its predecessor. Otherwise, the company is promising a better Wi-Fi connection, more storage for recipes, a more polished look and easier controls on the machine's display.

The upgrade looks mostly like quality-of-life improvements, but Brewie's also launching a fully functional app to let you control your brew remotely.

