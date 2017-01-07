Enlarge Image David Carnoy/CNET

Incipio-owned Braven is getting into the totally wireless earphones game with a sports model that has a feature the company hopes will make the upcoming product stand out from the growing horde of cord-free earphones: an app-controlled hi-glow laser light integrated into the ear hook of each bud.

The Flye Sport Glo ($250) is due to ship in the second quarter of this year and includes a translucent charging case that delivers an additional 20 hours of play time, or five full charges, on top of the earphones' rated battery life of 4 hours. Those numbers are in line with competing models.

I got a little hands-on time with Sport Glo here at CES 2017 and the red laser light is definitely an eye-catching feature. Using the Braven Sport Active app (for iOS and Android) you can set the light to be on all the time or flash intermittently. It's a nifty safety feature for running, cycling or just walking at night.

You can also adjust the earphones' sound via the app and activate its Audio Ambient Awareness feature to let sound in and hear the outside world better. You can make calls via the integrated microphone and there are physical controls on the earphones.

Braven is also releasing a less expensive Bluetooth in-ear sport headphone, the Flye Sport Power ($150) that has the sport earhooks with the app-controlled hi-glow laser lights, but it has a cord between its earbuds. Braven's new Flye Sport line includes two other step-down models that are less interesting but cheaper. UK and Australian details weren't available, but those prices convert to roughly £200 and £120 or AU$340 and AU$200.

