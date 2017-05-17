Enlarge Image Bragi

German startup Bragi got a lot of attention for its first set of totally wireless earphones, The Dash, with a Kickstarter campaign that raised $3.39 million in preorder sales. Now Bragi brings us The Dash Pro, "a polished, reloaded, reengineered sequel" that it calls the "world's first custom-made wireless ear computer" and is designed to work with the iTranslate app for face-to-face, real-time conversational language translation.

The $329 Dash Pro contains more than 150 microcomponents, a 32-bit processor, artificial intelligence powered by Dash AI and 27 sensors, the company says. It's available now from Bragi's online store and will be coming to major retailers, including Best Buy in the US, in the "coming weeks."

Bragi offers free shipping to anywhere in the US and the EU, including the UK. The European price of 349 euros converts to about £300. We're checking on whether the company ships to Australia, where that would convert to AU$525.

The original Dash fit well, but was initially plagued by wireless connectivity problems and other issues that have improved with subsequent firmware upgrades. Bragi has slightly tweaked the design of The Dash Pro to make it fit a tad better and on the sound front, created a more natural tonal balance. (We'll be getting a review unit soon and will let you know how much better it sounds.)

Those looking for a truly custom fit can opt for the $499 Dash Pro tailored by Starkey, which makes hearing aids. To get that custom fit, you have to visit one of Starkey's local audiologists, who takes an exact impression of your ear canal.

Like the original Dash, there's 4GB of internal storage for playing MP3 files directly from the earphones and both touch and "kinetic" motion controls that Bragi describes as a "virtual 4D menu." Battery life is rated at 5 hours at moderate volume levels and the included charging case gives you up to five additional charges.

The Dash Pro is equipped with Bragi OS 3 (BOS3), the fourth major update for The Dash (yes, it's available for The Dash).

It's also worth noting that The Dash Pro is fully waterproof (IPX7) and can be used while swimming. In-ear biometric sensors track your movements and the earphones know when you're swimming, cycling or running.

Here's a look at the improvements and features Bragi is highlighting: