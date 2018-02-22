BoxLock keeps your packages safe from front-porch thieves
A new internet-connected lock wants to keep your packages safe from potential thieves.
The $129 BoxLock, which is available for preorder on its website, is a padlock with a technological edge. You put the BoxLock on a container big enough to hold delivery boxes and connect the lock to the internet via Wi-Fi. Once you've set up the lock and the app (available for iOS and Android), a delivery person is supposed to use the lock's built-in scanner to read your package label.
The BoxLock uses its internet connection to verify the package is out for delivery with one of the major shipping companies and that you are the intended recipient. If your package meets those requirements, the BoxLock will open, the delivery person puts your order in the container and re-locks the BoxLock. If not, the BoxLock won't budge. Either way, you'll receive a notification on your device.
But after a week of testing, I'm not sure a good app and fancy tech is enough to recommend this expensive connected...
