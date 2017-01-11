Enlarge Image Tyler Lizenby/CNET

Bosch has spent the past few years adding Wi-Fi connection to some of its European appliances. Now, the German appliance maker will bring products you can control through your phone to the US.

This year, Bosch will release a line of Wi-Fi-enabled appliances that include a fridge-freezer, wall oven, dishwasher, washing machine and dryer, the company announced at the Kitchen and Bath Industry Show (KBIS) Tuesday in Orlando.

The company started selling a $3,100 connected, built-in coffee maker in the US late last year. Bosch reps said it will release pricing information as it makes the appliances available throughout the year. You'll control all the appliances through Bosch's Home Connect app, available for Android and iOS.

Bosch's connected appliances will also work with some big names in the smart home field. The connected oven and coffee maker will work with Alexa, Amazon's voice-controlled digital assistant, so you can ask your smart speaker to make a latte or preheat the oven. The oven will also work with the Nest Learning Thermostat, which will ask you if it should turn the oven off if it detects you're away while the oven's still on. (We've seen a feature like this on Whirlpool ranges.)

The connected dishwasher will work with Amazon Dash Replenishment Services. Here's how that will work: If you use dishwasher tabs, you use the Home Connect app to input the number of tabs that are in your box. The app will count down the number of tabs you have with each cleaning cycle. If you've opted in to Amazon Replenishment Services, the app will automatically put in an order for more dishwasher tabs when you're almost out.